Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,155,252 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,269,796 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $189,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

