Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 235,863 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 8.57% of Innospec worth $191,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOSP. CL King increased their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

