Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,259 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $177,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.