Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,375,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089,543 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.67% of Annaly Capital Management worth $197,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,390 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

