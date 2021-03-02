WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,751 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $215.35. 8,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93.

