WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 30,561 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 599,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 2,074,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,620,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.