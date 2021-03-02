WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 7,217 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 5.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.