WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

SPEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 53,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

