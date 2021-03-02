WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $92.15.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

