WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,104,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,918,000 after buying an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 15,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.