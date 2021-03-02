WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of RODM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,977. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

