WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.