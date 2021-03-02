WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.71. 300,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

