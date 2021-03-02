WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,436. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

