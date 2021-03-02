WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,734. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $154.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

