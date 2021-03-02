WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.44. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,584. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.