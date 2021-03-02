WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000.

Get IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,333. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.