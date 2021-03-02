WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,530 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

