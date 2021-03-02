WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 10,490 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,936,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,086 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.