WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.