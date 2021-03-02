WESCAP Management Group Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,455,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $86.09.

