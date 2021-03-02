WeShow Token (WET) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $358,641.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token (WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

