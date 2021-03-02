Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 185.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

