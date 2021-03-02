Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.