Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 243.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 53,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 45,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.