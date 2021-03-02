Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

