WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of WestRock worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in WestRock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WestRock by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in WestRock by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

