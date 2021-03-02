WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $2,521,776.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 26th, Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00.
WEX traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. 385,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.19.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
