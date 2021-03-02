WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $2,521,776.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEX alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00.

WEX traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. 385,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.19.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.