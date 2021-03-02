WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $16,051,883.77 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WEX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $234.64.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist increased their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.19.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
