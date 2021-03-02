WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $16,051,883.77 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist increased their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.19.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.