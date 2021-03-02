Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

