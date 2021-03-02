Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):
- 2/26/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$6.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25.
- 1/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50.
- 1/5/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,216,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -4.73%.
