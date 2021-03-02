Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):

2/26/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$6.00.

1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25.

1/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

1/5/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,216,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -4.73%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

