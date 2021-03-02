WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $784.07 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $784.07 million and $3.11 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

