Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,380 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $68,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.93. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

