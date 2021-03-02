Wings Price Up 27.9% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Wings has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $4.88 million and $62,824.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

