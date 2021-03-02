Wings (WINGS) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $19,476.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

