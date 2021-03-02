WINk Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. WINk has a market cap of $62.13 million and $5.95 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

