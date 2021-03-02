Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Trading Down 3%

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.40 ($0.47) and last traded at €0.40 ($0.47). 176,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 582,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.41 ($0.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.10.

About Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.