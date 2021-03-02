Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 29,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

