WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 206.5% in February

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 206.5% from the January 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.