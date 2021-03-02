Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

