WOM Protocol (WOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $202,959.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $202,959.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.