Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $56,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Workday by 82.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.74. 19,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

