Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Shares of Workday stock remained flat at $$252.80 on Tuesday. 8,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

