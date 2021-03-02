Workday (WDAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY):

3/1/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

2/16/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $251.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $252.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

