WPP TOKEN Price Down 7.8% This Week (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $4,023.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

