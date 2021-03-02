Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $5.18 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00010571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $339,545.73 and $7,742.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

