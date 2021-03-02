Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $47,612.13 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.88 billion and approximately $202.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $47,612.13 or 0.99528044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00098635 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.