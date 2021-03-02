Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.26.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.79 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.