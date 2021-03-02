Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $406.22

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.22 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 29,849 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.24 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

