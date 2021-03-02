X-CASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,738.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $53,738.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004641 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,304,386,442 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.